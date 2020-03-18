Chicago Restaurants Shifting to Delivery/Take-Out – Day 3

(Pick up Oaxacan-inspired fare from Cruz Blanca)

After two days of Netflix binging, cooking (I’m still a big fan of Blue Apron even if they don’t sponsor my podcast) and roaming around in my sweats, I went out for a walk. The West Loop felt like a scene from “The Andromeda Strain,” all desolate parking lots, empty stores and hastily made signs taped to front doors. In an area that would normally be bustling midday, Fulton Market felt like Christmas morning. Meanwhile, every chef and restaurateur in Chicago is scrambling to adjust to the new normal – a business totally reliant on delivery and take-out (or in many cases, curbside pickup). There are also a number of fundraisers up and running to help individual businesses; Eater has more. I’ve included resources and links at the bottom of this post for you.

Here’s a list of some more places offering delivery or take-out, and I’ve noted any special offers or deals where relevant. Most now also offer beer & wine too. One good thing to see is that Grubhub is waving commissions (we’ll see for how long; the press release I got says “deferring commission fees for many restaurants” not all; there’s also a Community Relief Fund helping local restaurants and drivers impacted). Please practice social distancing, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and be kind. Keep sending me your updates and I’ll post them here.

Industry folks: my friend Jaison told me one generous cook wants to feed you. Laid off cooks, all BOH and FOH (anyone who needs food) can go to 1601 Payne St., suite C, Evanston, between 3 – 4 p.m. any day this week and they’ll send you home with meals.

Galit (curbside only, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 pm.; 3 – 8:30 p.m.) Tuesday – Saturday

Cruz Blanca (Leña Brava closed until March 30, but sister restaurant open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Mercadito (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) offering $50 family meals that feed four.

Wherewithall (take-out only, delivery coming) Wed – Sun., 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Parachute (take-out only, delivery coming) Wed – Sun., 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. focus on bing bread & rice

The Publican (greatest hits menu, curbside only at Publican Quality Meats) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Acadia – Two Michelin-starred restaurant with take-out? Bar menu available for curbside pickup. Contact restaurant directly: 312-360-9500

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants – link to all LEYE restaurants for pickup/delivery options

Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co. – like most pizza places, they’re open for pickup/delivery; they happen to make one of my favorite pies in the city, and travels well since it’s served on an elevated screen.

Blind Faith Cafe ($5 off first delivery order – promo code BLINDFAITHCAFE)

Harbor – Meals for two ($26) or four ($50); beer & wine 30% off with delivery

Turkitch – (free delivery, 10% cash back)

Seoul Taco – All locations: River North, Hyde Park, Naperville

Fry the Coop – Hot fried chicken from both Oak Lawn and Loop locations

Lawry’s the Prime Rib/SideDoor – 20% off all orders 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.; prime rib dinners for four, half prime ribs (serves 6 – 7) and whole dinners (serves 12 – 14) Call 312-787-5000

Good to Go – Jamaican (Evanston) Lunch specials 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Duck Inn/Decent Beef – Since Time Out Market is closed, you can get your gourmet dog/sausage and Italian beef fix from Chef Kevin Hickey’s The Duck Inn in Bridgeport. Italian beef on D’Amato’s bread? Hell yes.

WAYS TO HELP

Dining At a Distance (constantly updated list of local restaurants with delivery, carryout)

Buy a Dining Bond – just like a savings bond. Essentially a gift certificate that is sold at 25% less than face value, but redeemable for face value when dining at the restaurant. (for example, a $100 bond is purchased for $75, but is worth $100 when you dine at the restaurant later)

Chicago Hospitality United is donating 100% of proceeds from merch sales to hourly workers.

RESOURCES

Bartenders Assistance & Relief – don’t need to be a member to apply for help, but must prove you’re a bartender who has been affected

Insurance Coverage for COVID-19 Injuries & Losses (courtesy Taft Law)

Commercial Real Estate Legal Issues Related to COVID-19 (courtesy Taft Law)

Illinois Restaurant Assoc. – latest updates for the industry