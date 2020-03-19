More Chicago Restaurants Offering Delivery, Curbside – Day 4

(Beef Wellington from Alinea, now available for carryout. Photo: Alinea)

I had a chance to do some reporting and shooting yesterday for ABC 7, as a few restaurants began their curbside pickup for the first time. At Wherewithall and Parachute – owned by the husband-wife team of Johnny Clark and Beverly Kim (who also have three little kids at home) – they were excited about having lots of tickets in the window, but at the same time, heartbroken their staff had gone from more than 50 to just six. “I wish we just had some clarity,” said a visibly tired Clark, who, like many industry workers, are looking forward to hearing what the Mayor has to say tonight at her 5 p.m. press conference. Some, like the owners of Maple & Ash, are asking for a 90-day reprieve from rent/mortgage and healthcare payments. I’m working from home now, so will hopefully get this video over to ABC 7 today and broadcast later today or tomorrow. Figuring out a workflow from home is new territory for a lot of us. How crazy are things? Alinea is doing takeout.

You’ve all been great about sending me your restaurant information, and I’ll continue to post here, along with resources at the end. If you think I’m missing something, please shoot me an email, tweet at me, message me on Insta, etc. Stay safe, keep your distance, wash your hands and don’t touch your face.

RESTAURANTS

Alinea – Offering hearty comfort fare – Beef Short Rib Wellington with side of mashed potatoes; crème brûlée for dessert.

Next: Italia – Rigatoni w/ vodka sauce, Caesar salad, cheesecake

Roister – Fried chicken sandwich, tomato soup, chocolate cherry torte.

The Aviary – Jamaican Jerk Margarita Kit (serves 10-12) available at all locations in Alinea Group.

16″ On Center restaurants (The Promontory, Saint Lou’s Assembly, Dusek’s, Bite Cafe) have carry-out meals every day, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. These will be comforting, family meals like lasagna, chicken & mashed potatoes, etc. Every day they’ll release menus on social media, list a suggested donation, and you pay what you can.

Heisler Hospitality only lists Pub Royale as having dinner available for delivery, but you can buy gift cards or donate to their GoFundMe to help employees of their other properties: Bad Hunter, Estereo, Lone Wolf, Queen Mary & Revel Room.

Marigold Maison – Takeout and delivery from Lincolnshire location; Employee Relief Fund contributes $10 for every $50 in gift cards sold.

Gibson’s (Gold Coast, Oak Brook, Rosemont) + Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House (Gold Coast, Naperville) + Gibson’s Italia; Luxbar; Quartino– Prime Angus steaks, grass-fed Australian steaks are both about 50% off. Steaks can also be purchased cooked or vacuum-sealed to be cooked at home. Quartino sells par-baked pizzas to be finished at home.

Levy Restaurants – Cafe Spiaggia, River Roast, Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap – Place a delivery/curbside order and get $25 gift card for orders of $50+; receive a $50 gift card for orders over $100.

Cafe Spiaggia – Curbside available 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pull car to NW corner of Oak & Michigan, call 312-280-2750 when you’ve arrived.

Jake Melnick’s – Curbside available 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Pull car to 41 E. Superior, call 312-266-0400 when you’ve arrived.

River Roast – Delivery and curbside 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pull car to 315 N. LaSalle, call 312-822-0100 when you’ve arrive. They’re offering family meals for $35

Roka Akor – Take-out/curbside and delivery 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Nori Sushi – $10 Easy Meals. Rice bowls with rotating list of ingredients. See social media for more.

Mirai Sushi – Individually packed rice bowls featuring togarashi sauce with choice of protein

Smoke Daddy – Their food truck is popping up around town. @smokedaddytruck to follow.

WAYS TO HELP

Dining At a Distance (constantly updated list of local restaurants with delivery, carryout)

Buy a Dining Bond – just like a savings bond. Essentially a gift certificate that is sold at 25% less than face value, but redeemable for face value when dining at the restaurant. (for example, a $100 bond is purchased for $75, but is worth $100 when you dine at the restaurant later)

Chicago Hospitality United is donating 100% of proceeds from merch sales to hourly workers.

RESOURCES

Bartenders Assistance & Relief – don’t need to be a member to apply for help, but must prove you’re a bartender who has been affected

Insurance Coverage for COVID-19 Injuries & Losses (courtesy Taft Law)

Commercial Real Estate Legal Issues Related to COVID-19 (courtesy Taft Law)

Illinois Restaurant Assoc. – latest updates for the industry