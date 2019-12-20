My Seven Favorite ABC 7 Stories & Bites from 2019

I taste a lot of food over the course of a typical year, and this year was a particularly delicious one. In a given year, I do about 92 stories for ABC 7, some of which have multiple locations. Then figure in all of the places I try that don’t make the air, and you’re talking about dozens of restaurants, bakeries, bars and food shops visited each year, always looking for just one thing: delicious. Here are my Top 7 for 2019:
Big Ed’s BBQ
4030 Northpoint Blvd, Waukegan
847-473-5333
http://bigedsllc.com/
Middle Brow Bungalow
2840 W. Armitage Ave.
773-687-9076
https://www.middlebrowbeer.com/
Bun Cha Hanoi
1705 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview
847-813-9150
https://www.bunchahanoiusa.com/
Carnitas Uruapan
2813 W. 55th St.
773-424-7617
http://www.carnitasuruapanchi.com/
Also: 1725 W. 18th St., 312-226-2654
Virtue
1462 E. 53rd St.
773-947-8831
https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/
Café Istanbul
2014 W. Division St.
773-661-9487
http://www.mycafeistanbul.com/
Cubano Bros.
571 Landmeier Rd., Elk Grove Village
847-378-8865
https://www.cubanobros.com/