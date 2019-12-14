Chicago Gets Taste of Osaka with First Okonomiyaki Restaurant at Gaijin

The Japanese dish known as okonomiyaki was created in Osaka. And ever since I traveled there a few years ago, I’ve been wondering why this savory pancake – made with cabbage and your choice of beef, pork or seafood – hasn’t taken off in Chicago. “Okonomi” means “what you like” so of course, you can customize these pancakes to your taste. The good news is one of Chicago’s best chefs, known for restaurants like Vie in Western Springs and Vistro in Hinsdale, recently opened a place in the West Loop dedicated to okonomiyaki.

Gaijin

950 W. Lake St.

312-265-1348