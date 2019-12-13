Home / Blog / New River North Bakery Emphasizing Flavors, Recipes from Mexico City

New River North Bakery Emphasizing Flavors, Recipes from Mexico City

By on December 13, 2019

A new bakery celebrating Mexican culture and tradition recently opened next door to its more popular sister restaurant in River North. The breads and pastries alone are worth a trip. From traditional conchas and taleras, to a few creative takes on sandwich bread, there’s a lot more than just croissants and coffee.

Panango!
720 N. State St.
312-347-8996

