New Jewish Deli in West Loop is Not Your Grandfather’s Jewish Deli

For years, fans of the Jewish deli have lamented its demise in Chicago. Only a handful remain, like Eleven City Diner or Manny’s in the South Loop. But a couple of new options have emerged during the pandemic – offering takeout – including one in the West Loop that’s sure to be a destination once indoor dining resumes.
Rye Deli & Drink
25 S. Halsted St.
312-602-2100
https://www.ryechicago.com
