New Jewish Deli in West Loop is Not Your Grandfather’s Jewish Deli

For years, fans of the Jewish deli have lamented its demise in Chicago. Only a handful remain, like Eleven City Diner or Manny’s in the South Loop. But a couple of new options have emerged during the pandemic – offering takeout – including one in the West Loop that’s sure to be a destination once indoor dining resumes.

Rye Deli & Drink

25 S. Halsted St.

312-602-2100

https://www.ryechicago.com