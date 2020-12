While the pandemic has been brutal for restaurants, it’s been even harder for bars. At least with restaurants, you can order take out; but most bars are unable to bottle their handcrafted cocktails, especially if they call for fresh juice. But a new company in Skokie is helping them create, bottle and ship those cocktails all over the region. The category is called “RTD,” as in Ready To Drink. The best part is, they also make great gifts.