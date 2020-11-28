Home / Blog / Small Batch BBQ in Forest Park Serves Up Turkey, Ribs; Sauce Optional

Small Batch BBQ in Forest Park Serves Up Turkey, Ribs; Sauce Optional

By on November 28, 2020

Had enough turkey this week? Well, if you think you can’t handle another bite, there’s a barbecue spot in Forest Park where they’re smoking turkey breast – along with ribs and brisket – to create some memorable meals, even if you’re still full from Thanksgiving.

Small Batch BBQ
7441 W. Madison St., Forest Park
708-689-8075
https://www.smallbatchq.com

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *