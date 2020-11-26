Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp Thankful for 70 Years in Business

2020 has been a brutal year for restaurants, but for a few local icons, it’s been a year of milestones: 70 years for D’Amato’s Bakery and Pat’s Pizza. A hundred years for Vito & Nick’s. And a very thankful third generation at Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp, where they’re celebrating 70 years in business as well.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

2120 S. Canal St.

312-225-2113

www.chicagoshrimp.com

open 24 hours

3242 W. 87th St.

312-796-5048

908 E. Roosevelt Rd., Lombard

630-629-6520

The 9916 W. Roosevelt Rd., Westchester location will soon be moving to Hillside.