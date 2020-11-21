Home / Blog / Two New Bakeries Get Creative During COVID

Two New Bakeries Get Creative During COVID

By on November 21, 2020

With the holidays approaching and most restaurants closed to indoor dining, bakeries seem to be opening at a frantic pace. This week, I visited two new spots in the city where creative pastry chefs are leading the way.

Sugargoat
820 W. Randolph St.
312-667-0108
www.sugargoatsweets.com

Brite Donuts & Baked Goods

Available at Metric Coffee, 2021 W. Fulton St.
www.enjoybrite.com

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *