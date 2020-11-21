Two New Bakeries Get Creative During COVID

With the holidays approaching and most restaurants closed to indoor dining, bakeries seem to be opening at a frantic pace. This week, I visited two new spots in the city where creative pastry chefs are leading the way.
Sugargoat
820 W. Randolph St.
312-667-0108
www.sugargoatsweets.com
Brite Donuts & Baked Goods
Available at Metric Coffee, 2021 W. Fulton St.
www.enjoybrite.com
