French Quiche Brings Casual Dishes to Lincoln Park

When’s the last time you saw quiche on a menu? The classic French dish – which is really a custard at its core – is the star of a new grab-and-go café that just opened this week in Lincoln Park. I got an early taste, and there’s actually a lot more than just eggs, heavy cream and pastry crust on the menu.

French Quiche

2210 N. Halsted St.

773-857-0097

https://www.fqchicago.com