GG’s Chicken Shop & Cluck It Creating Fabulous Fried Chicken Sandwiches

While everyone was going crazy last year for Popeye’s fried chicken sandwiches, a couple of local chefs were planning on creating their own versions of this Southern staple. The result is a pair of new options – for takeout or delivery – offering crispy chicken sandwiches several notches above traditional fast food offerings.
GG’s Chicken Shop
1729 N. Halsted St. (pickup at Boka Restaurant; they also deliver)
www.ggchickenshop.com
Cluck It
2537 S. Wabash Ave. Suite K1
847-243-4213
www.cluckitchicago.com