GG’s Chicken Shop & Cluck It Creating Fabulous Fried Chicken Sandwiches

While everyone was going crazy last year for Popeye’s fried chicken sandwiches, a couple of local chefs were planning on creating their own versions of this Southern staple. The result is a pair of new options – for takeout or delivery – offering crispy chicken sandwiches several notches above traditional fast food offerings.

GG’s Chicken Shop

1729 N. Halsted St. (pickup at Boka Restaurant; they also deliver)

www.ggchickenshop.com



Cluck It

2537 S. Wabash Ave. Suite K1

847-243-4213

www.cluckitchicago.com