While it’s relatively easy to find Chinese, Thai or Indian restaurants in Chicago, the food of Malaysia is more elusive. But one young couple is cooking some cherished recipes from the Southeast Asian country, but like a lot of start-ups these days, they’re doing it in a ghost kitchen, with pickup or delivery.

Kedai Tapao

Instagram: @kedai_tapao

New Menu every two weeks

Orders available at 12 pm on Tuesdays

Pickup/delivery on Sundays