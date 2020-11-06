Taco Boom Making Quesabirria in Two Trucks on SW Side

You’ve probably heard of tacos al pastor, and maybe fish tacos. But how about a quesabirria? The trend started in L.A., winding its way to Chicago, with several places now making these cheesy, beefy Mexican street snacks. I found a food truck on the Southwest Side specializing in quesabirria at two different locations.

Taco Boom

4753 W. 47th St. (in the Los Amantes parking lot)

Usually there from 4 – 10 p.m. (except Mondays)

79th and Lawndale

From 2 – 7 p.m.



facebook.com/TacoBoom.Chicago

Instagram: @tacoboomchicago