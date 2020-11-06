Home / Blog / Taco Boom Making Quesabirria in Two Trucks on SW Side

Taco Boom Making Quesabirria in Two Trucks on SW Side

By on November 6, 2020

You’ve probably heard of tacos al pastor, and maybe fish tacos. But how about a quesabirria? The trend started in L.A., winding its way to Chicago, with several places now making these cheesy, beefy Mexican street snacks. I found a food truck on the Southwest Side specializing in quesabirria at two different locations.

Taco Boom
4753 W. 47th St. (in the Los Amantes parking lot)
Usually there from 4 – 10 p.m. (except Mondays)
79th and Lawndale
From 2 – 7 p.m.


facebook.com/TacoBoom.Chicago
Instagram: @tacoboomchicago

