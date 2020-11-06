Taco Boom Making Quesabirria in Two Trucks on SW Side

You’ve probably heard of tacos al pastor, and maybe fish tacos. But how about a quesabirria? The trend started in L.A., winding its way to Chicago, with several places now making these cheesy, beefy Mexican street snacks. I found a food truck on the Southwest Side specializing in quesabirria at two different locations.
Taco Boom
4753 W. 47th St. (in the Los Amantes parking lot)
Usually there from 4 – 10 p.m. (except Mondays)
79th and Lawndale
From 2 – 7 p.m.
facebook.com/TacoBoom.Chicago
Instagram: @tacoboomchicago