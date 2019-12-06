Home / Blog / Adult Beverages / Pour Your Own Beer, Stay for the BBQ at District Brew Yards

By on December 6, 2019

A wave of new breweries has swept across Chicago in recent years, but a new brewery in West Town actually has four different owners. It’s a pour-your-own style of brewpub, where guests decide exactly how much or how little they’d like to try. Plus, there’s barbecue that’s a lot better than you’d expect.

District Brew Yards
417 N. Ashland Ave.
773-295-1270

